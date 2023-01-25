Morbius enters awards season with some Razzies

Morbius is the gift that keeps on giving. Last year, in yet another misguided attempt to create a self-contained universe for their license to the Spider-Man franchise, Sony Pictures unleashed a solo movie for the Wall crawler's Z-list antagonist, Michael Morbius. The idea of creating a film based on one of Spider-Man's least impactful villains was pretty dumb, especially considering Sony had no plans to introduce the character in a Spider-Man movie first. Ya know, like how they did in the comics?

Predictably-to everyone but Sony, apparently-Morbius flopped. However, even though the film underperformed at the box office, Morbius became one of the last year's best memes. The memes prompted Sony to attempt a rerelease, which also tanked. Now it seems like Morbius is finally getting the respect it deserves. According to Comic Book Resources, Morbius has earned quite a few Razzies. Hopefully, Sony gets the joke this time and doesn't attempt a third release for the film.