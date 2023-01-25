Some Google employees found they were laid off only when their badge didn't let them into the office: "Inhuman"

Around 12,000 — or 6% — of Google employees were laid off on Friday, but not everyone saw the "abrupt and impersonal" email before commuting to work. And so some employees who missed the memo — at least in New York and Chicago — only found out they were canned when their badges wouldn't let them into their office. Nice.

Employees, at least one who was at the company for 20 years, have described the way they were let go as "inhuman," "cold," "a slap in the face," and that left at least one person with "shaky hands."

From Insider: