Documentary about Singapore's deadly drug war

"Al Jazeera 101 East" presents a new documentary about the death penalty and Singapore's deadly drug war .

While reams of research have demonstrated that the death penalty does not deter crime, which you can check out here , here , and here , countries like the Philippines, Singapore, and the United States – continue to assume that killing humans deters crime. This means that people continue to be killed by governments and criminal justice systems to respond to society's desires in Singapore or the United States for justice through vengeance and death. The proverbial "eye for an eye."