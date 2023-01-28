These special effect techniques from the past are so much fun to watch. In my opinion, these clips have a magical feeling to them that CGI just can't replicate. Karel Zeman (1910-1989) was the mastermind behind the special effects shown in these clips. He was a Czech film director, artist, animator, and production designer. He combined live action with animation, and inspired artists like Picasso and Dalí with his films.
"One of the most significant Czech directors, screenwriters and fine artists, Karel Zeman was born in 1910 and died in 1989. He made a number of short, medium-length, and feature-length films, the most renowned of which are Journey to the Beginning of Time, The Fabulous World of Jules Verne and The Fabulous Baron Munchausen. Zeman received a number of prizes and awards at prestigious film festivals, making Czech cinematography famous throughout the world in the 20th century."