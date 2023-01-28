These special effect techniques from the past are so much fun to watch. In my opinion, these clips have a magical feeling to them that CGI just can't replicate. Karel Zeman (1910-1989) was the mastermind behind the special effects shown in these clips. He was a Czech film director, artist, animator, and production designer. He combined live action with animation, and inspired artists like Picasso and Dalí with his films.

