1000 aluminum cans transformed into a beautiful electric guitar

Popkin

How does one turn 1000 aluminum cans into an electric guitar? Burl's Art shows us his process from start to finish. He collected soda cans for over a year from camping trips and BBQs. Next, he spent 3 months building a furnace to melt the cans, and then constructed the guitar in his workshop. What a fantastic way to recycle, learn a new skill set, and make something awesome. He even plays the guitar at the end of the video, and it sounds great!