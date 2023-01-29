1000 aluminum cans transformed into a beautiful electric guitar

How does one turn 1000 aluminum cans into an electric guitar? Burl's Art shows us his process from start to finish. He collected soda cans for over a year from camping trips and BBQs. Next, he spent 3 months building a furnace to melt the cans, and then constructed the guitar in his workshop. What a fantastic way to recycle, learn a new skill set, and make something awesome. He even plays the guitar at the end of the video, and it sounds great!