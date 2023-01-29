Robert Kirkman believes a live-action Invincible movie is still on the cards

Image comics of today are nothing like the ones created back in the 90s. When Image first started, the publisher was both an exciting prospect and something of a joke within the industry. Despite early Image producing countless amazing comics, the negative association with some of the medium's more odious 90s trends unintentionally gave the company a tainted rep. However, in the 2000s, Image underwent a creative renaissance that is still ongoing.

One of the books created during Image's second decade was Robert Kirkman's Invincible, which, for a period, was one of the best superhero books on the market. As the superhero movie boom began in the late 2000s, fans began to speculate when Invincible would receive the big screen treatment. However, after securing a successful animated series on Amazon Prime, Invincible fans started to think that a live-action movie wasn't happening anytime soon. According to Comicbook.com, Robert Kirkman thinks a live-action version of Invincible is still on the cards.