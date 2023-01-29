Robert Kirkman believes a live-action Invincible movie is still on the cards

Image comics of today are nothing like the ones created back in the 90s. When Image first started, the publisher was both an exciting prospect and something of a joke within the industry. Despite early Image producing countless amazing comics, the negative association with some of the medium's more odious 90s trends unintentionally gave the company a tainted rep. However, in the 2000s, Image underwent a creative renaissance that is still ongoing.
One of the books created during Image's second decade was Robert Kirkman's Invincible, which, for a period, was one of the best superhero books on the market. As the superhero movie boom began in the late 2000s, fans began to speculate when Invincible would receive the big screen treatment. However, after securing a successful animated series on Amazon Prime, Invincible fans started to think that a live-action movie wasn't happening anytime soon. According to Comicbook.com, Robert Kirkman thinks a live-action version of Invincible is still on the cards.
In a conversation with ComicBook.com to look back on 20 years of Invincible, Kirkman stressed that the film adaptation of the series is still in the pipeline. Although he didn't commit to when any substantial new updates on the movie might come about, Kirkman added that the success of the TV series has only helped when it comes to moving the project along at Universal.
"We're very much still working on that," Kirkman said of the live-action movie. "Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it's safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we're riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible."
Currently, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are still attached to write the Invincible movie. And while Rogen and Goldberg have plenty of other projects that they're juggling at the moment, Rogen himself is still tied to Invincible in a pretty direct manner. Specifically, Rogen serves as an executive producer of the Invincible TV series and also happens to voice the character, Allen the Alien, within the show.