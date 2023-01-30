Wombat rescued from a stump in the middle of a lake

I'll never forget that time a wombat named Maggie climbed into my lap for cuddles at the Healesville Sanctuary near Melbourne, Australia. I've been in love with wombats ever since, they're sweet and funny creatures, and I'm lucky enough to have spent time with one.

But maybe not quite as lucky as this wombat featured in a recent Facebook video by 9 News Melbourne, though. It was stranded on a stump in the middle of Lake Mulwala in New South Wales, but luckily was rescued by a wildlife expert and brought to safety. 9 News Melbourne explains:

The wombat was spotted by a family while fishing on Sunday, who then alerted Dutch Thunder Wildlife Shelter to assist the animal, which was stuck around half a kilometre from shore. Despite some minor wounds, the wombat is now doing well and will be released in the near future.

So happy to hear that the wombat's ok!