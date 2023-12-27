Wombats curled up in tiny beds under a Christmas tree

If you've never seen wombats sleeping in little beds under a Christmas tree, you're really missing out. Luckily, Wombat Rescue, a wombat sanctuary in Canberra, Australia, posted this sweet video for us to enjoy. It features wombats Holly, Molly, Maggie, Misha, and Bugs Bunny, and inspired me to rewrite some lines from the classic poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas: "The wombats were nestled, all snug in their beds, While visions of native grasses danced in their heads." The Rescue also explains in the post that their Christmas tree doesn't have any lights because wombat Louis made a mess of them last year. Good thing those rascals are so cute!

Wombat Rescue's mission is "to protect, support and rescue wombats through education, advocacy, and in-field services." They explain on their website that they

provide road rescue to wombats in need; facilitate and implement population size mange treatment programs on public and private land; provide practical advice and tools to landowners to successfully cohabitate with wombats as well as to provide training courses and education and awareness activities to shine a light on the plight of wombats.

To see more of their work and the adorable wombats they care for, check out their Facebook page or website.