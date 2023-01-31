Town attempts to define art

Rather than revise an unconstitutional law Conway, New Hampshire's town council is demanding a local bakery cover up an inoffensive mural painted as part of a local high school art project. The town is threatening Leavitt's Country Bakery with ridiculously steep fines for keeping a mural the local high school painted on his building. While the cheerful mural depicts scenic local mountains as baked goods and was wholly designed by the students without the store's input, the town feels it is advertising, not art.

Image: screen grab