Man dies during spectator brawl at middle school basketball game

In Alburgh, Vermont, a brawl broke out in the stands during a middle school basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old man named Russell Giroux who was involved in the fight died from injuries he sustained during the melee. Umm…. go sports. From ESPN:

Jay Nichols, the executive director of the Vermont Principals' Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.

"Although we can not speak specifically about the events at this individual game, we would like to once again emphasize that middle and high school sports are educational and are for the benefit of the student-athletes," he said. "Spectators that cannot behave appropriately can be barred from events and can face criminal charges."