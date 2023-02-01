Wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse can proceed, rules judge

A lawsuit can proceed against Kyle Rittenhouse, who became a MAGA hero for shooting to death two people during a 2020 protest, ruled a federal judge in Wisconsin.
John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, who Rittenhouse shot and killed when he was 17, filed the civil rights lawsuit.
From AP:
Rittenhouse first killed [Joseph] Rosenbaum, 36, in the parking lot of an auto dealership and as Rittenhouse ran from the scene he stumbled and fell. Anthony Huber, 26, struck Rittenhouse with his skateboard and tried to disarm him. Rittenhouse fell to the ground and shot Anthony Huber to death and wounded demonstrator Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.
This case is one of several ongoing civil lawsuits filed in the wake of the shootings. Grosskreutz last year filed a similar lawsuit against Rittenhouse.