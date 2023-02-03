This comes courtesy of the heavy metal comedy show Two Minutes To Late Night, and features quite a few musicians I enjoy (particularly Dan Adriano and Kayleigh Goldsworthy). But more importantly, it's really kind of wonderful.
Nu-metal cover in the style of the Mamas and the Papas is surprisingly great
- adorable cover songs
- cover songs
- covers
- metal covers
- nu metal
- papa roach
- the mamas and the papas
