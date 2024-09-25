Willie Nelson covers the Flaming Lips

Ahead of the November release of his 73rd solo (and roughly 153rd album overall?!), singer/songwriter Willie Nelson posted his newest single—a cover of the Flaming Lips' 2002 hit, "Do You Realize."

Speaking of "Do You Realize," I did not realize that Nelson was 91 years old, and still so damn prolific. I suppose I hadn't much thought to it overall, just sort of taking him for granted in a sort of eternal Tom Bombadil sense.

Nelson's version of "Do You Realize" is not quite as psychedelic as the version originally performed by Wayne Coyne and co, but it's got a nice, gentle rootsy vibe that really hits the sense of reflection in the lyrics.

Willie Nelson's Last Leaf on the Trail album is due out in November, and will feature mostly cover songs, including tunes by Neil Young, Warren Zevon, and Beck.