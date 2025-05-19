Lorde's "Royals" cover sung in Old English

The Miracle Aligner published a bardcore cover of Lorde's Royals that goes the extra mile, or should I say gān þā ofer mīl: the lyrics are in Old English.

A big thanks to Sluggard for carrying this video with all his hard work, check out the lyrics and his translator notes below. A very big shoutout to ‪@DoctorHmm‬ for the amazing instrumentals, It was really a pleasure working with you. Please go check out his channel for more BARDCORE bangers: • Lorde – Royals (Medieval)(Bardcore) And finally, my utmost gratitude to tidestudiolnd for the sublime mix and master of the track here, Go get your own tracks done from him, he's simply amazing :) https://www.fiverr.com/tidestudiolnd

An absolute banger … or should I say hnescshaker.

