Tour of a vinyl record-making factory

Popkin

Take a video tour of a record-making factory and see the fascinating process up close, step by step. There is a precise science to crafting a vinyl record, because if one little thing goes awry (there are 127 things that can go wrong, according to the video), the entire record could be messed up. Seeing how much time and effort goes into making a vinyl record makes me appreciate my record collection even more. 