With news of the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over Montana, the US Naval Institute reminds us of an incident in 1945 when the crew aboard the USS New York battleship spotted a sphere high in the sky above them. Concerned that the object was a Japenese balloon weapon the captain ordered the weapons operators to blast it out of the sky. Unfortunately, every shot seemed to miss.

"Finally, a navigator realized they were attacking Venus," the US Naval Institute tweeted.

(Thanks, UPSO!)