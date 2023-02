In a world where Betty Crocker, Lynne White, and other fabricated corporate faces exist, it's nice to hear that the freckled girl behind some seriously delicious snack cakes was based on a real person. YouTube channel Weird History Food tells the tale of Debbie McKee-Fowler aka Little Debbie, the iconic face on the box of Oatmeal Creme Pies and other snackies by McKee Foods. (Digg)

"Yo, ye pharoahs, let us walk

Through this barren desert, in search of truth

And some pointy boots, and maybe a few snack crackers"