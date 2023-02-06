Only 180,000 people in the U.S. are paying for Twitter Blue. That covers about 1% of its annual debt.

Fake free speech advocate Elon Musk underestimated the number of fascists, Nazis, MAGA cultists, and Christian Nationalists that would be willing to pay for his troll-friendly version of Twitter, reports The Information [paywall]. Only 180,000 people have signed up for Twitter Blue. At $84/year the total revenue is about $15 million a year.

By way of comparison, Twitter made a $300 million interest payment on the $13 billion Musk borrowed when he bought Twitter. In other words, $15 million is 1.25% of its annual debt burden. This is the proof that Musk's sycophants were waiting for to prove he is playing a masterful game of 4D chess.