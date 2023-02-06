What if the rare green comet in the sky is actually a giant space meatball?

There is currently a rare green comet passing by the Earth, near enough for us to see. Pretty cool! As I mentioned in a post from last week, here's how The Guardian explained the unique color and appearance:

It has been nicknamed "the green comet" because of its verdant glow, and is thought to have come from the Oort cloud – a collection of icy bodies that are believed to exist in the farthest-flung part of the solar system. […] The green glow isn't unique to this comet, although it is an interesting feature. The phenomenon is thought to arise from an interaction between light from the sun and diatomic carbon. Diatomic carbon is an unstable, gaseous form of the element in which carbon atoms are bonded together in pairs. Scientists say it is formed on the head of the comet when larger carbon-based substances are broken down by sunlight as the comet approaches the sun. When diatomic carbon is excited by ultraviolet rays, it gives off light, resulting in the green coma that has been seen surrounding the nucleus of the comet. However, ultraviolet light can also cause diatomic carbon to break down. This, experts say, explains why the tail of the comet is not green.

But what if that's all wrong? What if it's green because it's actually … a giant space meatball? That was one idea, proposed by Roger Spurr, author of Mudfossils and Velikovsky and Minds in Collision, in an email that was sent to Timothy Schmidt, a professor of chemistry at the University of New South Wales, and which Schmidt subsequently shared on Twitter:

I think this is the craziest email I have ever received, which says a lot. Crazier than structured water. pic.twitter.com/19ZpvbnMMd — Prof. Timothy Schmidt (@schmidtim) February 1, 2023

Comets are not dusty snowballs as you clearly see in Comet 67P study where [the European Space Agency] landed and sampled… it is 100 percent organic and biology… The gasing off is meat smoke that did not combust [and] simply vaporizes in sunlight… that's why they shot out at different angles. metals from the blood vessels and the big one is from the artery […] Iron Meteroites are also biology and have blood still inside…I have ones here that have LOTS OF BLOOD and are iron meteorites.

Spurr compiled more details on his theory in a video posted to YouTube, which you can see above. It really … it make you think, ya know? Giant space meatball? Like, whoa. I've heard it said that, "In space, no one can hear you scream," but Roger Spurr said, "Space Smells like burnt Steak," and I think that's profound in its own way.

(via Futurism)