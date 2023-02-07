Mars rover stumbled on a fantastic chunky meteorite

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover spotted this chunky iron-nickel meteorite on the Red Planet's Mount Sharp. Nicknamed "Cacao," it's estimated to be one foot across. From Science Alert:

Iron-nickel meteorites are the rarest type of meteorites, making up about six percent of witnessed falls. But because of their tell-tale visual appearance, they're over-represented in collections. That's because they're more likely to survive passage through an atmosphere and are more resistant to weathering, even on Mars.

Most iron-nickel meteorites come from the cores of shattered planetesimals that formed in the early Solar System. Those objects were large enough to differentiate when they were molten. They formed a core of dense iron and nickel, much like Earth did.

But life as a planetesimal was risky, and many of them were shattered into asteroids. That's Cacao's likely history.