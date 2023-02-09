New study suggests launching dust from Moon as climate solution. What could go wrong?

A proposed strategy to reduce global warming by launching dust from the Moon to partially block sunlight from reaching Earth could be successful, but as you might guess, there are a few risks and unknowns that need to be considered.

Benjamin Bromley and colleagues at the University of Utah ran computer simulations that "found that maintaining a dust shield with a mass of 1 million tonnes…could dim sunlight across Earth by 1.8 per cent, equivalent to completely blocking six days of sunlight," reports New Scientist, which says "The risks involved with such an approach in terms of how it could affect agriculture, ecosystems and water quality in different parts of the world are also unclear."