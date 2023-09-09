ReddyIce honors Kari Lake supporters with divisive tweet

ReddyIce, the largest packaged ice Qube manufacturer in America, tweeted a photo of a man wearing a Kari Lake hat and shirt pushing a grocery cart loaded with Reddy Ice. The caption read, "Rolling into the weekend." Because nothing says weekend fun like sore-loser election deniers!

As one Twitter commenter said, "Undermining democracy is thirsty work."

I think ReddyIce should hire Lake as a spokesperson. She could tweet things like: