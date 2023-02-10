Steve "Woz" Wozniak is super pissed Tesla's FSD doesn't work

Woz did not hide his feelings about Elon Musk. While he admits Musk and Wozniak's former colleague Steve Jobs, share some traits: they both communicate well and like to lead cults, Steve says the similarities end there. Musk is dishonest and doesn't deliver on what he promises, said a Wozniak focused on his not Full Self Driving Tesla.

Tech Spot:

Wozniak said his life has been based on total honesty, a description he believes can't be applied to Musk. "A lot of honesty disappears when you look at Elon Musk and Tesla," Wozniak said. "They have robbed my family, myself and my wife, of so much money […] with things they said that we really believed would be real."

Wozniak was referring to the Tesla vehicle he upgraded in 2016—when Tesla first offered Full Self-Driving (FSD) in beta—after Musk said the car would be able to drive itself across the country by end of that year.

Wozniak and his wife then spent $50,000 on another vehicle upgrade with eight cameras and more sensors, which the CEO said would allow it to drive coast to coast without driver intervention by the end of 2017. But Woz says the car's self-driving abilities are still far from what Musk promised. "It makes mistakes all the time," he said. "It's a horrible, frightening experience."