Two men arrested for selling a mermaid's magical eyeball

Police arrested Balsuguri Chandu and Medikonda Sambha Shiva Raoin in Hyderabad, southern India where the two men were reportedly trying to sell a magical mermaid's eyeball. Chandu and Raoin claimed that the eyeball had impeccable provenance, having previously belonged to a holy man. Due to its "supernatural powers," they were asking Rs 2 crore, approximately $242,000, for the wondrous item.

Unfortunately, further analysis "revealed that the accused got a stone and got a small bulb fixed in it," reports the Deccan Chronicle. "When it is put in water, it emits light."