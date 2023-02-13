Watch Kelly Kurdi sign "Baby Got Back"

Meet Kelly Kurdi, an ASL interpreter who's becoming famous for her amazing interpretations of hip-hop and rap songs. She first went viral in August 2021 after Guilherme Vital Senise da Silva uploaded this clip of her signing WAP by Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza. It's pretty awesome. And more recently, this video of Kelly signing to Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" is being shared all over Reddit and TikTok. Kelly Kurdi is a freelance ASL interpreter who lives in the greater Houston, Texas area. She's involved with ASL Music Camp, which describes itself as a "training program providing access to live music entertainment for the Deaf Hard of Hearing Community." On their Instagram page you can see Kelly signing "I Like It" by Cardi B, "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake, and more. And here she is signing "Rap God" by Eminem. She's simply outstanding. Enjoy!