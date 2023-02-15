A visit to Tokyo's largest cosplay store

K-Books Cosplay is Tokyo's largest cosplay store, located in Ikebukuro. An employee named Kai explained that the "concept here is becoming the other you. You can become that character you dreamed of as a child or the character you want to become now."

Kai said the most popular costume right now is Uma-Musume (horse daughter), which consists of a dress, horse ears, and tail.

K-Books also sells genuine swords and samurai warrior armor.

When Ellie of Wao Ryu!Only in Japan visited, K-Books Cosplay had 5,000 cosplay items for sale.