Another 6-year-old boy brings a gun to school, but this time things go right

Another 6-year-old boy was allegedly found with a gun at school, this time in Pennsylvania. But fortunately, unlike the case last month when a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher in Virginia, this time nobody was harmed. And this time, his mother turned herself in to police.

According to ABC News, on the bus ride to school, the young child showed the semi-automatic handgun to other children, who, once on campus, immediately went to the office and reported the weapon. The office then called in the boy, found the gun in his backpack, and called the police, who later arrested his mom "for felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment."

According to prosecutors (via ABC), the mother's gun was purchased illegally by a man who is already "awaiting trial on multiple felony charges relating to the illegal purchases and sales of four firearms, including the firearm in this incident."

