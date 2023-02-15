Florida college cancels concert because singer openly lives a "lifestyle that contradicts scripture"

A Florida college cancelled a singing concert just hours before it was set to begin on Saturday because it didn't approve of at least one of the group member's lifestyle.

Joining the chorus of Dark-Age DeSantis bigots, Pensacola Christian College turned away British a cappella group, The King's Singers, "upon learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture," according to the school's statement.

The group released their own statement, saying, in part, "This is the first time that anything other than bad weather, the pandemic or war has caused a concert cancellation in our 55-year history." I guess it's the first time they have dealt with MAGA America.

Here are a couple of beautiful performances, via music videos released by the group, to show what the Medeival fanatics took away from their student body:

Via CNN

