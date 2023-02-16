Florida 3-year-old dies after finding loaded gun in home and shooting himself

Within just the last six weeks, three 6-year-old boys brought a gun to their respective schools (in Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania). Now a 3-year-old boy in Florida has died after finding a handgun in his parents' nightstand and pulling the trigger, according to NBC News. To make the tragic situation even worse, the parents had gone to the market and left the little boy in the care of his 16-year-old sister, who will have to live with this horror story for the rest of her life.
Turns out there were two guns in the house, neither of them locked up.
From NBC News:
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies "responded to one of the worst calls imaginable" just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates in DeLand.
The first deputy attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy's injuries were "too severe" and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 7:03 p.m.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a news conference Thursday that the parents had gone to a nearby Publix to buy groceries and left their 16-year-old daughter in charge of her younger brothers, ages 7 and 3, Wednesday evening. …
The father, a Florida state corrections officer, told deputies that his firearms were normally kept in a safe in the bedroom, but the safe's electronic lock function had stopped working and he instead placed one on top of the fridge and the other in his nightstand.