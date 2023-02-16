Florida 3-year-old dies after finding loaded gun in home and shooting himself

Within just the last six weeks, three 6-year-old boys brought a gun to their respective schools (in Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania). Now a 3-year-old boy in Florida has died after finding a handgun in his parents' nightstand and pulling the trigger, according to NBC News. To make the tragic situation even worse, the parents had gone to the market and left the little boy in the care of his 16-year-old sister, who will have to live with this horror story for the rest of her life.

Turns out there were two guns in the house, neither of them locked up.

From NBC News: