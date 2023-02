Nasa's Eyes allow users to wander around the universe and learn about what they are looking at. It's like google earth, but for outer space. You can choose to explore asteroids, solar systems, planet earth, exoplanets, and more. You can also decide if you'd like to view a solar body from the POV of earth, or from outer space. My favorite thing about this software is that it allows you to see many areas in real time, which makes me feel like I'm actually floating around in space.