On Tuesday, a group of fashionably-dressed goats, fashionably-dressed people, people dressed as goats, and a crowd of delighted (or confused, or both) onlookers descended on San Francisco's Union Square for the first Goat My Valentine goat fashion show. The real goats were from City Grazing, a goat landscaping nonprofit, and the human GOATS were some of the city's cultural and political celebrities. This insanity was orchestrated by Adam Swig, founder of the the nonprofit community organization Value Culture that creates a drumbeat of curious events throughout the city:



The GOATS (Greatest of All Time) of San Francisco cultural scene were on display with the goats who manicure the city. 71 year old San Francisco small business Britex Fabrics blew all expectations away with their creative, inventive designs. Senator Scott Wiener walked a goat designed like Karl the Fog, Last Black Man of San Francisco actor Jimmie Fails walked with a rock n' roll goat, Food Network's House of Fang's Chefs Kathy and San Francisco Head of Chamber of Commerce Rodney Fong walked with a Lunar New Year Goat, Artist Jeremy Fish carried a matching goat in his signature chocolate brown garb, Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Philanthropist/Activist Kat Taylor walked with a rock n' roll goat, SF writer Broke Ass Stuart walked down the aisle with a bridal goat, Marisa Rodriguez director of the Union Square Alliance walked the union square downtown Chanel goat, the San Francisco Fire Department and Sheriff Department walked with goat in similar uniforms, and San Francisco Anthem Rapper Big Rich designed his own goat inspired by his non profit Project Level. Hosted by longtime anchorman Dan Ashley of ABC 7, special guest SF's own Fabulous Bud E. Luv the National Anthem before the goats hit the runway. Members of the famed Turf Feinz Bay Area dance crew warmed up the crowd with their urban ballet at the beginning of the event.

