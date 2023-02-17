Dead birds transformed into flying drones for spying

"Instead of using artificial materials for building drones, we can use the dead birds and re-engineer them as a drone," New Mexico Tech mechanical engineer Mostafa Hassanalian told New Scientist. Video demo below.

The reanimated taxidermy pigeons, pheasants, and crows are currently capable of gliding and hovering, and eventually could be used for surveillance of other animals and, of course, people.

"A final improvement would be to add legs so that the drone can perch and monitor without using much battery," the engineers explain in their technical paper.