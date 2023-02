Maison Deschamps scaled the Chase Tower building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, some 480 feet in the air. This is a long video, but at minute 17:45-ish, you can witness him make it to the top. He was promptly arrested.

Deschamps goes by "Pro-life Spiderman" and "has climbed the tallest building in downtown Phoenix ahead of a major weekend in the city… [he] has previously free-soloed buildings across the country, including Detroit, San Francisco and Los Angeles."