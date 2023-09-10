It's been 110 degrees in Phoenix for 54 days running, breaking record

Phoenix broke its record of days at 110F (43C) or higher on Friday, with the temperature station at Phoenix Sky Harbor hitting the scorching temperature for the 54th day in a row. The previous record had stood for one year. The average is 21 days-in-a-row a year.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for south central and south-west Arizona until 8pm on Sunday as weekend highs are expected to range between 108F and 114F. Meanwhile, lows are expected to range between 80F to 86F.

The NWS has warned of high risk of heat stress or illnesses to people or animals and urged residents to stay hydrated. It also advised against sun exposure from 10am to 6pm and for residents to wear light and loose fitting clothing. Moreover, it warned that fans may not be adequate and urged residents who have access to air conditioning to use it.