Stunt car jumps over a house at a carnival, circa 1920

Popkin

Watch a driverless stunt car speed down a track and then jump over a little house.  I have a feeling this was the car's first and last stunt, and it got quite a bit of air during its last hurrah. I'm not sure if the amusement park knew it would break apart, but I'm glad that they had the good judgment not to have anyone inside of the car.