U.S. Virgin Islands claims Jeffrey Epstein shared "graphic photos of women" with JPMorgan Chase executive

The U.S. Virgin Islands contends in a lawsuit that billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shared "lewd images of women" with "a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase".

The U.S. Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan, accusing it of facilitating Epstein's alleged sex trafficking across Florida and the U.S. territory by "channeling funds" to fund his activities and by concealing his conduct. The U.S. territory filed its lawsuit last month, although specifics about the allegations were only made public on Wednesday. The lawsuit accuses Chase of participating in a sex-trafficking venture.

Thick as thieves:

Chase managed 55 separate accounts for Epstein between 1998 and 2013 under the company's private banking division, the suit states. Jes Staley, who was head of that division and later became CEO of Barclays, exchanged about 1,200 emails with Epstein between 2008 and 2012, according to the suit. Staley and Epstein had developed a close friendship over the years, the lawsuit alleges.

I feel CBS News is going out on a limb by not putting the word "women" in quotes.