Survey reveals the numbers of Christian Nationalists

As Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to represent the supposed unprecedented originalist interpretation of US history as one of a white Christian nationalist capitalist country fulfilling its deity-ordained destiny, a child could see that though denials and disavowals abound, the United States policies – both foreign and domestic, its cultural formations, and its existential defense of exceptionalism demonstrate otherwise.

The unholy alliances that makeup White Christian nationalist ideals, cultures, and logics are not dominant and have always been contested. Though not dominant, ideas at the intersection of white supremacy, Christianity, and nationalism are spreading like invasive grasses. As reported in different outlets, here, here, and here, many Christian evangelicals lean toward white and right.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported about a recent study from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Brookings Institute.

"A new survey finds that fewer than a third of Americans ( 29%) qualify as Christian nationalists, and of those, two-thirds define themselves as white evangelicals. At 38%, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are more inclined toward Christian nationalism than the general population. The survey of 6,212 Americans by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution is the largest yet to gauge the size and scope of Christian nationalist beliefs. It finds that 10% of Americans are avowed Christian nationalists, what the survey calls "adherents," while an additional 19% are sympathetic to Christian nationalist ideals. Among white evangelical Protestants, nearly two-thirds are either white Christian nationalism adherents or sympathizers. Support for Christian nationalism is significantly smaller among Asian American, mixed race, Black and Hispanic Protestants."

From sympathies, inclinations, and self-definitions to avowed allegiances and adherents, as well as skeptics and objectors, these numbers are alarming and also part of Christian heritage tourism in the 21st Century saving history. The report identifies five correlates for Christian nationalism: anti-Black racism, anti-immigrant views, anti-Semitic views, anti-Muslim views, and reinforcement and naturalization of patriarchal power. The survey also found an overlap between authoritarian political beliefs, support for the police, and an embrace of violence. It also does a deep dive into the baptismal sesspool of whiteness and Christian nationalism that sees "America as a New Promised Land for European Christians."

This is a partisan issue that has millennial consequences for millennials and public policy, as "More than half of Republicans now identify as Christian nationalists or sympathizers, the survey concludes. Some members of Congress, notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, proudly endorse the label. Former President Donald Trump called himself a nationalist, and the survey finds Christian nationalists have far more favorable views of Trump than the general population."

In addition to breaking down the numbers of adherents and sympathizers along sects, "The survey also examines how Christian nationalist views intersect with white identity, anti-Black sentiment, support of patriarchy, antisemitism, anti-Muslim sentiments, anti-immigrant attitudes, authoritarianism, and support for violence. Additionally, the survey explores the influence Christian nationalism has within our two primary political parties and major religious subgroups and what this reveals about the state of American democracy and the health of our society."

These numbers only reveal the orgiastic overlap between Christians, nationalists, the hard right, and the crunchy-granola crew.

The PEW Research Center reports, "Most Americans think the founders of America intended for the U.S. to be a "Christian nation," more than four-in-ten think the United States should be a Christian nation, and a third say the country is a Christian nation today. However, Americans' views of what it means to be a Christian nation are wide-ranging and often ambiguous. To some, being a Christian nation implies Christian-based laws and governance. For others, it means the subtle guidance of Christian beliefs and values in everyday life, or even simply a population with faith in something bigger."

The PRRI "explores and illuminates America's changing cultural, religious, and political landscape. PRRI's mission is to help journalists, scholars, thought leaders, clergy, and the general public better understand debates on public policy issues, and the important cultural and religious dynamics shaping American society and politics."

