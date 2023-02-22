I love sweet interspecies animal friendships, and the friendships that this sweet pup, which looks like maybe a Pit Bull mix, has with its bird friends, which perhaps are parakeets or something of the sort, definitely make me smile. They are all featured on the "Paristanbul75020" TikTok, which shares videos of the odd-but-sweet group playing and kissing and lounging. Here's one of the birds giving a head massage to its doggie friend. And here's my favorite—that adorable doggo kindly sharing its carrots with its bird pal. Enjoy!
Sweet dog shares carrots with its bird friend
- COMMENTS
- animals being bros
- Delightful Creatures
British man found guilty of stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs
From ITV News: A man has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage, after almost 200,000 Cadbury creme eggs were stolen from an industrial unit in Telford. Joby Pool used a metal… READ THE REST
Internet pimp Andrew Tate detained for another 30 days in Romania
Andrew Tate, the misogynist influencer and accused sex trafficker, will spend another 30 days in a Romanian jail after authorities there extended his stay. The continued investigation into the Briton's… READ THE REST
2Dumb2Destroy is a new AI ChatBot trained on the dumbest dudebros imaginable
Have you heard about Bing's ChatBot? Can ChatGPT gain sentience, or and will it destroy us retroactively if we don't build it now? Who cares? 'Cause there's a new AI… READ THE REST
Zoom around town with this eBike and power station bundle, now on sale this Presidents' Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Everyone likes to say that Millennials… READ THE REST
Play at golf courses around the globe with the Phigolf World Tour Edition, now $180 this Presidents' Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Golf is a skill like any… READ THE REST
Get lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club for only $45.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's something in the air these… READ THE REST