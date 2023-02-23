Patti Smith singing "Oh Yoko!" to Yoko Ono at John Lennon Tribute

On February 18, Yoko Ono celebrated her 90th birthday. In the wake of that milestone, this performance from 2010 began showing up on social media.

The event was the 30th Annual John Lennon Tribute held at the Beacon Theater in NYC. Patti Smith took to the stage to pay homage to Yoko and the grace with which she had handled the horror of losing husband John (Patti lost her own husband, Fred "Sonic" Smith, in 1994).

Patti, Tony Shanahan, and the band performed a touching cover of "Oh Yoko!" from Lennon's Imagine. (And hey, and that's my friend Pete Kennedy on the blonde acoustic guitar!)