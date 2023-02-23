Pentagon issues warning to soldiers: do not eat poppy seeds

Alarm bells are ringing as U.S. soldiers are reminded of their old, duplicitous enemy: the menacing poppy seed bagel. Whether shmeared with butter or cream cheese, they may seem innocuous, but the Department of Defense warns the treacherous snack is not to be trusted.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I find protecting Service members and the integrity of the drug testing program requires a warning to avoid poppy seeds," cautioned Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros Jr.

From CBS News: