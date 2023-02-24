Kyle Rittenhouse evading civil suit, say lawyers

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder after taking an illegally-purchased rifle to a protest and killing two men who confronted him. But he doesn't seem eager to face the civil lawsuits that come with the territory: he's evading attempts to serve him legal papers, say attorneys in the case, and no-one will admit knowing where he is.

Attorneys and private investigators for Huber's father spent over 100 hours trying to locate Rittenhouse, tracking down addresses in seven states before they found the home of his mother and sister in Florida. The lawsuit was served on Rittenhouse's sister, who said that he wasn't home. Adelman said that was sufficient to qualify as being served in the Huber case.

Rittenhouse's attorneys had argued that the Huber case against him should be dismissed because Rittenhouse wasn't properly served with the lawsuit. Adelman dismissed that, saying that Rittenhouse "is almost certainly evading service."