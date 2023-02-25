Kids doing crazy bike jumps in the 70's and 80's

Popkin

Back in the day when helicopter parents weren't hovering over the youth, kids were doing crazy bike jumps like the ones pictured here. Photo #2 is the best, where a teen is riding his bike mid-air above a row of 10 other kids. Only one of the kids on the ground had the sense to cover his head, while everyone else said "cheese" for the camera. 

From Instagram:

"There were two types of kids in the 1970s and 1980s, those who were on the bike doing a jump, and those who were lying on the ground being jumped over. Taking poorly made bike jumps without a helmet was the norm. Tap on the link in our bio for more photos."