Twitter account showcases bizarre and delightful tattoos

Do you have any tattoos? Are you thinking of getting one? If that's the case, a Twitter account called 'Tats That Go Hard' may just get you to reconsider. It should be noted that the name is tongue-in-cheek – often, the tats showcased do not, indeed, go hard. Take this mangled Marilyn Monroe, for instance, or the classic Chinese tattoo that may have a hidden meaning. If you're considering going under the needle yourself, it's worth checking out a professional artist and showing up with a clear idea of what you want – otherwise, you might just end up on this page.