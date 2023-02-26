This pet crab eating an onion ring is severely entertaining. The onion ring is almost as large as the crab, which holds it in both hands, taking one tiny nibble after the other. I've never seen a crab look so content before! The cuteness levels here are through the roof.
Pet crab eating onion ring
- COMMENTS
- crab
- cute
- pets
Dogs are getting sick from roaches discarded by weed smokers
In places where recreational cannabis is legal, it's common to see folks walking around smoking joints. The problem is that some stupid people toss the roaches on the ground and… READ THE REST
Morph your own face onto a photo of your pet
Pet Switch is a deeply entertaining website that allows users to morph an image of their own face onto a photo of their pet. What I love about the morph… READ THE REST
Genius: a catnip-infused paper bag
If you have cats, you probably know that they love paper bags and catnip. Here is a product that combines them. A website called chewy sells catnip-infused paper bags for… READ THE REST
This portable in-home golf simulator is on sale for $20 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Life is chaotic, and finding time… READ THE REST
Say goodbye to static shock for good with this keychain, now 61% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Static shock is the kind of… READ THE REST
Look your absolute best no matter where you're recording with this 4K webcam, now on sale for $299.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. These days, more and more of… READ THE REST