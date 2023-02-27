Dilbert comic distributor cuts ties with creator

The syndicate that distributes "Dilbert" to newspapers and websites is cutting its ties to its creator, reports CNN. Many individual outlets cancelled the strip after Scott Adams encouraged white people to "stay the hell away" from black people; this effectively ends it for the rest of them.

In a joint statement, Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said that the syndication company was "severing our relationship" with Adams and condemned his remarks, saying "we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate."

Adams had one public defender: Elon Musk, who tweeted, then deleted,