Dilbert guy Scott Adams: white people should "get the hell away from black people"

Scott "Dilbert" Adams, author of insights such as "If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year", "Beliefs are our software," and "My lawyers will be contacting you," has stopped beating around the bush when it comes to how he feels about black people.

"I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people. Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there's no fixing this. This can't be fixed. So I don't think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help black citizens anymore. It doesn't make sense. There's no longer a rational impulse. So I'm going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn't seem like it pays off."

His "can't even call other races inferior being called a racist these days" tone really makes it.