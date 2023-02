The Hot Dog Hands, the Rockverse's googly-eyed philosopher, and Evelyn's 'punk' cardigan are just a few of the one-of-a-kind pieces you can bid on, all straight from A24's dimension-hopping hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. Don't expect bargains, however. These lots are fetching top dollar (proceeds go to charity, so there's that). An alternative is to pick up a pair of Hot Dog Finger Gloves ($36) or cough up your email address to download the Laughing Rocks Multiverse poster for free.

Hot Dog Fingers, photo: A24