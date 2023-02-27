How is this dead bird floating high in the air? (video)

Recently in Surrey, British Columbia, a fellow was startled to see a dead bird floating in the sky above some power lines. Video above. Another witness also recorded the strange phenomenon, as seen in the TikTok video below. What's the deal?

"I have not conducted any video analysis," says Simon Fraser University geography professor Paul Kingsbury, who also studies purported paranormal weirdness. "But given the proximity of trees and telegraph wires, I would suggest some kind of invisible suspension material such as a fishing line is involved rather than a glitch in an incomplete reality."

(Vancouver is Awesome)