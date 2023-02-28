Ford's "repossession system computer" — a car that punishes you for late payments

Ford has been granted a patent for a "repossession system computer" (RPC) that can turn your car into a self-driving vehicle if you fall behind on payments. But that's not all — the RPC will also put you through a series of increasingly unpleasant experiences to encourage you to pay up.

First, the RPC will deactivate all the conveniences you love, like GPS navigation, the audio system, the remote key fob, and air conditioning. But if that's not enough to get you to pay your bill, things will get even worse. The car will emit an "incessant and unpleasant sound" every time you're in it, and you won't be able to turn it off until you contact the lending institution to address your delinquency.

If you still refuse to pay, the RPC will lock you out of your car on weekends and limit where you can go during the week. You'll only be allowed to drive to the grocery store or drop off your kids at school – no joyrides for you!

And if you still haven't learned your lesson, the RPC will take matters into its own hands. It can direct your car to a waiting tow truck, a dealership, or even a scrapyard if it deems your car worthless.