When adults stay silent, a toddler shows police where a Kentucky fugitive is hiding

When police showed up at a Kentucky home looking for a fugitive, all of the adults in the house kept mum. But it was a toddler who broke the silence, saying with his hands on his hips, "It is good to be honest … we shouldn't lie. She is inside the room next to the bathroom!" He then pointed to make sure the officers knew where the room next to the bathroom was.

The fugitive in question was 45-year-old Tina Hicks, according to NBC News, who was in the small town of Williamsburg, 100 miles outside of Lexington, when the little boy assisted police in finding her. She had "multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest."

From NBC News: